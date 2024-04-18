Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 4.3 %

KNX stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.