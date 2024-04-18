Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $99.00 at B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

LNTH stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.01. 736,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

