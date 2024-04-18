Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 790 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 391.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $293.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 815.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

