Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $287,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 712,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

