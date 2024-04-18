Luken Investment Analytics LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,286,387. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

