M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 96.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318,101 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.98 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

View Our Latest Report on MDC

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.