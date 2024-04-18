MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 219,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574 over the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

