Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.36. 14,947,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 75,000,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 5.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

