Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $49.50 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

