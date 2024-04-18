Mizuho Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $20.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources
Permian Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.