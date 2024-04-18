Mizuho Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $20.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PR opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 4.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 84,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,264,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 932,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,947,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

