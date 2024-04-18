Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,155 shares of company stock worth $17,564,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

