Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,155 shares of company stock worth $17,564,394. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

