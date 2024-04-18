Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.27. 145,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 732,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 11.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
