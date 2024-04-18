Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.27. 145,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 732,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 208.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

