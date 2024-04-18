Ninety One North America Inc. Has $54.82 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,689 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 74,936 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 2.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $54,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

EA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.87. 324,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

