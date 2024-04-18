Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $159,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.92. 131,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.36 and its 200 day moving average is $314.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

