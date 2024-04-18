NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 2.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.80. 20,025,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 56,637,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 329,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

