Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $74,598. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The company has a market cap of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 35.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

