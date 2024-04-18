Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of TRV opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.