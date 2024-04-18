Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.