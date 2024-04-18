Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
