Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,745 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.