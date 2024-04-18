OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 770,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

