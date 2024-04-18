Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 239,237 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,287,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 335,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,140. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

