Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 239,237 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,287,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 335,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,375 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,140. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.