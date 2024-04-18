Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.