Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 506.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 318,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 265,835 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $355,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

