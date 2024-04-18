Pax Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $134.81 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002177 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 134,748,540 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

