Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 3.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 1,413,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,779,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.