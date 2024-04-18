Peterson Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 3,686 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 768,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,583. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

