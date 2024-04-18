Peterson Wealth Services Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,647,330 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.