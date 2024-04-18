Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. Prologis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.370-5.470 EPS.
Prologis Stock Performance
PLD opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.27.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 102.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
