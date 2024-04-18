Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 299,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

