Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 10%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,177,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 471,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 16.29.
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
