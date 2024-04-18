QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $169,391.29 and approximately $91.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.06 or 1.00515499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010340 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003572 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

