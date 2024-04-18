Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

