Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after buying an additional 746,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after buying an additional 693,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,929,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

