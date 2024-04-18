Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 242,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 524,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

