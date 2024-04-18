Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 9.1% Higher

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.84. 111,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 181,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$185.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

