Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $2.31-2.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.310-2.340 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

