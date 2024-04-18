Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Purchases $49,800.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 34,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $146.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.