Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,900 ($73.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.94) to GBX 5,900 ($73.45) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($74.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,405 ($79.73).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,434 ($67.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,311.76. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,910 ($73.57). The firm has a market cap of £67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.93), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($255,767.76). Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

