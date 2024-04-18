River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

