Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,065,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 113,959 shares of company stock valued at $466,521 over the last ninety days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

