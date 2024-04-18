Royalty Pharma plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Royalty Pharma has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,919,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,004,000 after acquiring an additional 372,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 198,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

