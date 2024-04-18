Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

