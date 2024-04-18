Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,563,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 762,877 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

