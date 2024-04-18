Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,563,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 762,877 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $10.78.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.
In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
