Selective Insurance Group’s (SIGI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after purchasing an additional 947,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

