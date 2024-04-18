Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,185,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

KEYS stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

