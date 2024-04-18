Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

