Short Interest in Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Declines By 5.3%

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Global Gas Stock Performance

HGAS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. Global Gas has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Global Gas Company Profile

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

