Slow Capital Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXI opened at $86.95 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $252.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

