SPACE ID Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $366.20 million and approximately $67.54 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,500,876 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 515,500,876.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.71361403 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $98,641,739.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

